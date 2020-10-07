DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 7

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

** RIYADH - G20 tourism ministers will meet on Wednesday, and a press conference for Saudi tourism minister will be held after the meeting. ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht are holding a news conference to present the government's reform package following the Wirecard accounting scandal - 1200 GMT. ** DOHA/ KUWAIT CITY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet the rulers of Qatar and Kuwait in visits to the Gulf Arab states on Wednesday. ** LONDON - The Prince of Wales, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, EBRD Governor for Spain Nadia Calviño and EBRD Acting President Jürgen Rigterink will speak at the opening session of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. (to Oct.8) TOKYO - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for a bilateral lunch meeting. MADRID - Spain's health minister Salvador Illa participates in inter-territorial health council along with regional presidents - 1400 GMT. LONDON - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena will pay an official visit to Great Britain (to Oct. 8)

BOGOTA - Colombian president Ivan Duque, former United States president Bill Clinton, Colombian finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla minister to speak at virtual investment conference. TOKYO - Australian Foreign Minister Payne meets Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi during Tokyo visit. PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to speak at Paris financial conference – 1230 GMT. ULAANBAATAR - The U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will pay an official visit to Mongolia, During the visit, Pompeo will hold official talks with Foreign Minister Enkhtaivan, President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga, and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. MOSCOW - 14th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speak at a conference on how to increase drug production in Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain of active ingredients used in medicines. - 1130 GMT

HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Trade Minister Rushar Pekcan, along with Trade and Industry ministers from 15 African countries, will attend the Turkey-Africa Business Forum to be held virtually - 1030 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Calvino to participate in annual resolution board videoconference - 0700 GMT. ABUJA - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to present 2021 budget to the national assembly - 1000 GMT. YEREVAN - The Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia (to Oct. 9)

BERLIN - German economy minister Peter Altmaier takes part in a town hall organised by Microsoft - 1600 GMT. MOSCOW - The Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visits Moscow, where he intends to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Transport Minister Evgeny Dietrich. (to Oct.09)

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet the President of the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev at NATO Headquarters. LONDON - OPEC will publish its 2020 OPEC World Oil Outlook via a videoconference in Vienna, Austria – 1200 GMT. GLOBAL - World sight day. Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

** BARCELONA, Spain - Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend the closing day of an economic conference in Barcelona. BERLIN - Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin - 1115 GMT.

GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS - The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs.

BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund and Group of 24 officials conduct press briefings on world economic outlook and global financial stability - 1230 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU ministers discuss Brexit trade talks before crunch time summit of bloc's leaders. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund officials conduct press briefings and news conferences - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council Charles Michel hold a summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European social partners. GENEVA - WTO's general council meets. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a statement ahead of a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day. MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 ** MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT.

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

** KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

