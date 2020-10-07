Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Kyrgyzstan slides again into political turmoil

The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan is teetering into chaos as rival opposition factions battle for power after forcing the cancellation of Sunday's parliamentary election and the resignation of the prime minister.

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:42 IST
FACTBOX-Kyrgyzstan slides again into political turmoil
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (@almazbek_atambaev_official)

The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan is teetering into chaos as rival opposition factions battle for power after forcing the cancellation of Sunday's parliamentary election and the resignation of the prime minister. Here are some key facts about the former Soviet republic and its turbulent recent history.

WHAT HAS TRIGGERED THE CURRENT CRISIS? - Two establishment parties that support closer links with Russia won the most parliamentary seats, according to preliminary election data, but opposition parties denounced the results as fraudulent and began protests in the capital Bishkek. Western observers said the vote had been marred by vote buying.

- Kyrgyz security forces used teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters on Monday but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov says he ordered them not to open fire after one person was killed and nearly 700 people injured. Protesters stormed government buildings, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov's government quit and the election commission annulled the vote. - Three rival groups are now claiming leadership, including the Ata Zhurt party whose candidate for prime minister, Sadyr Zhaparov, was freed from jail by the protesters on Tuesday but then had to flee after an angry mob broke into the hotel where parliament had convened. He has called for constitutional reform before new elections are held in 2-3 months.

- Kyrgyz politics is complicated by the involvement of powerful regional clans and the amorphous nature of political parties built around personalities rather than ideologies. WHY DOES THE TURMOIL MATTER?

- Kyrgyzstan, which borders three other ex-Soviet republics and China, has long been a focus for geopolitical competition between Beijing, Moscow and Washington. - It houses a Russian military base and its leaders and main opposition groups have traditionally backed close ties with Moscow. Under Russian pressure, Kyrgyzstan in 2014 shut down a U.S. military base that had supplied U.S. troops in nearby Afghanistan since 2001.

- Most of Kyrgyzstan's 6.5 million people are Turkic-speaking Muslims. Moscow, Washington and Beijing are all concerned about the possible advance of radical Islam from Afghanistan into Central Asia. - A member of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union, Kyrgyzstan is economically very reliant on remittances from an estimated 1 million Kyrgyz migrant labourers working in Russia.

- China is the biggest foreign investor, though projects such as the construction of a highway linking the north and south of Kyrgyzstan have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgyzstan is also an important regional hub for Chinese consumer goods trade. - Western, Russian, Chinese and Turkish companies are involved in mining Kyrgyzstan's rich gold deposits. The Russian-controlled company operating Kyrgyzstan's second biggest gold mine said it had suspended operations after intruders smashed and torched facilities on Tuesday.

- London-listed Kaz Minerals has suspended operations at its Bozymchak gold and copper mine in Kyrgyzstan, but reported no attacks. - Kyrgyzstan's largest gold mining operation, Kumtor, run by Canada's Centerra Gold, has so far reported no serious security incidents. Centerra said it was monitoring political events but that its operations were continuing uninterrupted.

TURBULENT MODERN HISTORY - Kyrgyzstan, which became independent after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, saw two presidents deposed by revolts in 2005 and 2010. More than 400 people were killed in clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in southern Kyrgyzstan in 2010.

- A third former president, Almazbek Atambayev, fell out with his successor, Jeenbekov, and was jailed on corruption charges. The protesters freed him on Tuesday.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020