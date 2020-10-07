Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's effort to block Manhattan's district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's accusations that a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was overly broad, or issued in bad faith to harass him.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:43 IST
Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's effort to block Manhattan's district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's accusations that a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was overly broad, or issued in bad faith to harass him. The court also said enforcement of the subpoena could be stayed, as agreed to by the parties, should Trump appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has signaled he would appeal to the Supreme Court if he lost. He is seeking reelection on Nov. 3. Vance issued the grand jury subpoena to Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA.

The president had argued that the subpoena for his personal and corporate tax returns was an overly broad and politically motivated "fishing expedition" targeting his business interests around the world, exceeding Vance's authority and jurisdiction. The appellate court's decision followed a Sept. 28 report in The New York Times that Trump had paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the prior 15 years, reflecting "chronic" losses he used to avoid paying taxes.

Trump has rejected findings from the Times report, tweeting that he had paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits. He has long resisted making his tax returns public, unlike his six immediate predecessors occupying the White House.

All three judges on the appeals court panel were appointed by Democratic presidents. Trump is a Republican, while Vance is a Democrat. Vance's probe began more than two years ago and has focused on hush money payments that the president's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid before the 2016 election to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.

The district attorney has suggested in recent court filings that his probe is now broader and could focus on bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records. Trump's lawyers have argued that the probe was still focused on the 2016 payments, and that the demand for Trump's tax returns and other financial records went too far.

But the court said it was "simply speculation" for Trump to allege that the grand jury investigation was limited to the Cohen payments, noting that a typical grand jury "paints with a broad brush" and won't know at the outset what its needs are. It also said there was "no logic" to the suggestion that the subpoena was irrelevant for legitimate law enforcement purposes just because a congressional committee thought them relevant to its own purposes.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020