Hathras case: UP govt's affidavit in SC is a white lie, says Cong

The Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit in the Supreme Court over the Hathras case is a "white lie", the Congress alleged on Wednesday. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the state government should not cover up the issue and present facts before the public.

"The Uttar Pradesh government, in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, has said that the cremation of the alleged gangrape victim was done with the consent of her family although everybody knows that the woman's family was not present there," she said. "This is nothing but a white lie spoken before the apex court," Shrinate added.

She also rejected the Yogi Adityanath government's claims that there is a conspiracy to spread caste violence in the state. Some tweets and Facebook posts of people having not more than 900 or 14,000 followers have also been cited in the affidavit, Shrinate said, suggesting that these numbers are not significant.

"Now the question is can a person having 900 followers instigate caste violence," she asked. On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that his government's image is being tarnished, the Congress spokesperson said the UP dispensation is only worried about its image and not concerned about getting justice for the victim's family.

When asked about the BJP's claim of Congress' involvement in the Hathras incident, she said, "Levelling false charges on Congress is its old habit. If the BJP does not drag Rahul Gandhi's name, how will it do politics?"