15-year-old abducted, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place under the Sheo Police Station area on Tuesday evening when the victim''s family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said.

Two men took the minor on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act, police said. "A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members," Vikram Singh, SHO, Sheo Police Station said.

He said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The girl was found unconscious in the fields. Her family took her to a hospital from where she was referred to Barmer for treatment, police said.

The victim is presently undergoing medical treatment and her statement has been recorded. District collector Vishram Meena and SP Anand Sharma met the victim and her family members, they added.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident and accused him of suppressing the media which raised the voice of the rape survivor. "Rajasthan is ashamed, Gehlot ji. If you do not wake up now then this will be worse than the corona infection. Instead, you have come down to suppress journalists who uncovered the rape incident. Poor Congress government is neither able to prevent corona nor crime," Poonia said in a Hindi tweet.

He said the chief minister "boasts about saving democracy and protecting Gandhian values" but is trying to suppress the journalists who have raised voice of the underprivileged. Jaipur police today have booked two journalists here accusing them of running a fake news in August during the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.