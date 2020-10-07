Left Menu
Development News Edition

15-year-old abducted, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer

District collector Vishram Meena and SP Anand Sharma met the victim and her family members, they added. Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident and accused him of suppressing the media which raised the voice of the rape survivor.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:56 IST
15-year-old abducted, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place under the Sheo Police Station area on Tuesday evening when the victim''s family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said.

Two men took the minor on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act, police said. "A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members," Vikram Singh, SHO, Sheo Police Station said.

He said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The girl was found unconscious in the fields. Her family took her to a hospital from where she was referred to Barmer for treatment, police said.

The victim is presently undergoing medical treatment and her statement has been recorded. District collector Vishram Meena and SP Anand Sharma met the victim and her family members, they added.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident and accused him of suppressing the media which raised the voice of the rape survivor. "Rajasthan is ashamed, Gehlot ji. If you do not wake up now then this will be worse than the corona infection. Instead, you have come down to suppress journalists who uncovered the rape incident. Poor Congress government is neither able to prevent corona nor crime," Poonia said in a Hindi tweet.

He said the chief minister "boasts about saving democracy and protecting Gandhian values" but is trying to suppress the journalists who have raised voice of the underprivileged. Jaipur police today have booked two journalists here accusing them of running a fake news in August during the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Surat adds 280 new COVID-19 cases; three die

Surat district in Gujarat on Wednesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 30,156, state health department said. With three fatalities, the toll rose to 963 in the district, it said.Recoveries ...

Negative attitude towards China high in Australia says Pew Research

China has been increasingly viewed negatively in recent times by most advanced economies with an unfavourable opinion of the Asian country rising most in Australia according to a new survey by Pew Research Center. The survey conducted in 14...

CCI comes out with SOP on virtual hearing; prohibits parties from recording proceedings

The Competition Commission of India CCI has come out with a standard operating procedure for virtual hearings, strictly prohibiting the parties and their authorised representatives from recording the proceedings. Any such action shall be vi...

DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after SC verdict

Aviation regulator DGCA issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday regarding a refund of the ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The guidelines came six days after the Supreme Court directed that a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020