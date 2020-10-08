Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas Supreme Court rejects top Republicans' request to shorten early voting period

The Texas Democratic Party lost a long legal fight last month to allow all Texans to vote by mail if they felt endangered by in-person voting because of the pandemic. Texas is one of the few U.S. states that limits who can request absentee ballots.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 02:46 IST
Texas Supreme Court rejects top Republicans' request to shorten early voting period
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that in-person voting can begin next week, rejecting requests by some of the state's top Republicans to push back the start of early voting.

The decision was the latest in a running battle between Texas Republicans and Democrats over how and when people can vote in the most populous Republican-dominated state in the United States. Texas is a longtime Republican stronghold but this year President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are fighting what could be a tight race to win the state's electoral votes.

In its ruling, the state's top court said early voting can begin on Oct. 13, the date set by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in a July proclamation. Abbott said an extra week of early voting was needed because of complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Several top Republicans in Texas last month asked the state's highest court to knock down Abbott's proclamation and set the beginning of early voting as Oct. 19, the original date it was scheduled to begin. They argued the early voting violated the Texas constitution.

Texas Chief Justice Nathan Hecht wrote in the court's majority opinion that the request to overturn Abbott's proclamation had come too late and should have first been made in the lower courts. To change the schedule now, he wrote, would "threaten voter confusion." Neither Abbott's office nor Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas which had asked the court to overturn Abbott's proclamation, immediately responded to requests for comment.

Republicans have successfully beaten back some Democratic efforts to loosen who can vote by absentee ballots and how they may do so. The Texas Democratic Party lost a long legal fight last month to allow all Texans to vote by mail if they felt endangered by in-person voting because of the pandemic.

Texas is one of the few U.S. states that limits who can request absentee ballots. Only voters who are over the age of 65, have a disability, are confined to a jail or will be out of town on Election Day can vote by mail. Earlier this month, Abbott declared that each county in the state will be limited to a single site for dropping off absentee ballots, drawing condemnation from Democrats and voting-rights advocates.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen

The World Health Organization, UNICEF and partners said there are about 2 million stillbirths every year, mostly in the developing world, according to the first-ever global estimates published on Thursday. The UN health agency said that las...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tra...

What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealands upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the countrys next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote.Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumb...

Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

Republican Gov Greg Abbott said Wednesday that bars can begin reopening in Texas for the first time since June, ending one of the last full coronavirus lockdown measures put in place following a deadly summer outbreak. However, Abbotts orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020