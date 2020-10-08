Next U.S. presidential debate to be held virtually -commission
The commission said the decision was made "to protect the health and safety of all involved." Last Thursday Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns that during the first debate on the preceding Tuesday he had infected Biden and moderator Chris Wallace.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:19 IST
The second U.S. presidential debate on October 15 will be virtual, the Commission on Presidential Debates said on Thursday, with President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden participating in the townhall style event from remote locations.
The audience, who typically ask the candidates questions in the town-meeting format, and moderator Steve Scully will gather in one spot in Florida, Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the commission said in a statement. The commission said the decision was made "to protect the health and safety of all involved."
Last Thursday Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns that during the first debate on the preceding Tuesday he had infected Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. Biden has tested negative.
