Prez urges citizens to stand united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination, discipline

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged citizens to stand united to defeat coronavirus through collective determination and discipline. He also asked them to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. "The nation stands united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination and discipline. Let us all - Wear a mask, Wash hands, Practice social distancing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:48 IST
"The nation stands united to defeat COVID-19 through collective determination and discipline. I urge fellow citizens to #Unite2FightCorona! Let us all - Wear a mask, Wash hands, Practice social distancing. Together we will fight, we will win!," Kovind tweeted. The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against COVID-19.

