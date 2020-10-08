Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politics

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and termed him a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards India's development.

Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. "My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Sonowal tweeted.