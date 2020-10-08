Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politics

Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politicsPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and termed him a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards India's development.
Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. "My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Sonowal tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Ram Vilas
ALSO READ
Indian Americans have powered economic growth of US: Biden
West Bengal: Nine held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 1 cr, gold biscuits
Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers
Amid COVID-19 impact, Indian economy forecast to contract 5.4% in 2020: UN
Ayushmann Khurrana becomes youngest Indian to be featured in TIME's list of 100 most influential people 2020