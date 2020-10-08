Cong delegation moves EC against poll code 'violations' by BJP in MP

A delegation of Congress leaders on Thursday complained to the Election Commission virtually regarding alleged poll code violations in Madhya Pradesh by the ruling BJP and demanded action against it. The Congress delegation comprising Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha and Pranav Jha met the ECI virtually in the evening over the assembly by-elections scheduled in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leaders alleged that double standards are being adopted by the EC officials in the state regarding "violation" of poll code by the leaders of the BJP and opposition parties. They said while an FIR has been lodged against former chief minister Kamal Nath, the BJP ministers or leaders who have been openly holding public meetings "in clear violation of guidelines" have been left out.

The Congress delegation also alleged that BJP minister Brijendra Singh Yadav from Anuppur was seen distributing cash and other goods to voters, but no action has been taken. "There has been a violation of the Model Code by the Madhya Pradesh government after it announced reduction in Mandi Tax after poll announcement and violation of poll code by organising a lunch of Rural Raid Project by the state government.

"The full commission heard our plea. The Chief Commissioner at the end of the meeting assured us to look into the complaints earnestly. He also assured that Deputy Election Commissioner, in-charge of MP will be going to Bhopal to check the facts so that urgent action is taken," a senior Congress leader said after the meeting. The by-elections for the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3.