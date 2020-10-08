Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden; his campaign urges postponement

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected plans for his next debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to be a virtual one to guard against spreading COVID-19, complaining that his microphone could be cut off, and his campaign proposed postponing the Oct. 15 encounter by a week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:31 IST
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden; his campaign urges postponement
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected plans for his next debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to be a virtual one to guard against spreading COVID-19, complaining that his microphone could be cut off, and his campaign proposed postponing the Oct. 15 encounter by a week. Trump, who on Monday was released after three days hospitalized with COVID-19, called the format change announced by the nonpartisan commission in charge of the debates unacceptable. With the Nov. 3 election fast approaching, Trump also said he wanted to resume campaign rallies right away even as he continues to receive treatment.

His campaign then issued a statement suggesting pushing back the encounter to Oct. 22, the scheduled date of a third debate between the candidates, while using the town hall-style format planned for Oct. 15. The Trump campaign proposed holding what would be a third debate on Oct. 29. The first Trump-Biden debate, held last week before Trump disclosed on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, descended into chaos with the Republican president interrupting both Biden and the moderator throughout.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about," Trump said on a phone interview with Fox Business on Thursday. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate - it's ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want," said Trump, who added that he was eager to hold campaign rallies with his supporters.

Some Trump advisers were questioning his decision, arguing Trump would miss an opportunity to make his case to millions of voters in the debate, a source familiar with the situation said. Trump's announcement was the latest whiplash development in the presidential race. Biden leads in nationwide opinion polls but they show a tighter race in many of the battleground states that may decide the election.

Their two running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, engaged in a debate on Wednesday evening that was far more orderly than the first Trump-Biden encounter. Trump has faced sharp criticism from Biden and Harris for his administration's response to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans - more than any other country - and thrown millions of people out of work.

More than 6 million Americans have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day. The Commission on Presidential Debates said on Thursday it planned to host a town hall-style conversation on Oct. 15 and that voters and the moderator would ask the candidates questions from the original debate site in Miami.

Before the Trump campaign proposed changing the debate schedule, the Biden campaign said that, in light of Trump's decision, the commission should move the town-hall format debate to Oct. 22 to give voters a chance to question the candidates. "Every Presidential candidate since 1992 has participated in such an event, and it would be a shame if Donald Trump was the first to refuse," Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Biden would find a venue to take questions from voters on Oct. 15 in lieu of a debate, Bedingfield said. READY FOR RALLIES

Saying he was feeling "really good," Trump said he was ready to resume campaign rallies. Such rallies, particularly held indoors, have raised concern among public health exerts about spreading the virus. Trump said he is still taking steroids to treat the respiratory disease. Trump said he did not believe he was still contagious, though that contention was not yet backed up by solid evidence from his doctors.

"I'd love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night," Trump said, adding that "if I'm at a rally, I stand by myself very far away from everybody." U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people who are severely ill with COVID-19 might need to stay home for up to 20 days after symptoms first appear. The White House has not provided detailed information on the severity of Trump's illness and has refused to say when he last tested negative for the virus.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, challenged Trump to reveal when he last tested negative for the virus, asking at a press briefing: "Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact?" Pence and Harris in their debate clashed over the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

Weighing in on that debate, Trump told Fox Business he believed Pence "destroyed" Harris and twice referred to her as a "monster." The comments reignited criticism of Trump for what Democrats call previous sexist and racist attacks against Harris, the first Black woman to appear on a major U.S. party's presidential ticket.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...

Delhi needs to be prepared for around 15K new COVID cases per day in winter months: NCDC report

Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings, a report drafted by the N...

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...

Motor racing-Vettel hopes to see Mick Schumacher racing in F1 next year

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumachers son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German makes his practice debut at the Nuerburgring on Friday.Schumacher, 21, is leading the Formul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020