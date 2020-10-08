Left Menu
Goa CM says he will be BJP's face for 2022 Assembly polls

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he would be his party BJP's face for the 2022 state Assembly elections. Sawant (47) said medical facilities offered by the state are the "best" in the country. The CM said he has been periodically analysing the performance of his ministers and they have done good job in their respective portfolios.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he would be his party BJP's face for the 2022 state Assembly elections. Sawant said the BJP's state executive, at its meeting, has decided to project him as the chief ministerial face for the 2022 elections.

During the state executive meeting, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade has announced that the next elections would be fought under my leadership, he said. The Chief Minister, who assumed office in March 2019, claimed the BJP will win more than 30 out of the 40 assembly seats based on the performance of his government.

He said the state government has done "commendable" job during the COVID-19 outbreak and provided adequate health infrastructure to tackle the virus. Sawant (47) said medical facilities offered by the state are the "best" in the country.

The CM said he has been periodically analysing the performance of his ministers and they have done good job in their respective portfolios. Sawant said the Goa government will not allow Karnataka to divert water of the Mahadayi river, which has been a bone of contention between the two states.

"I will put in more than 100 per cent efforts to ensure that the Mahadayi river water is not diverted by Karnataka, he said.

