Michigan governor links Trump to foiled kidnapping plot

Whitmer, a Democrat, said the Republican president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic "denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." She singled out Trump's debate comments, when he didn't condemn white supremacist groups and told one far-right extremist group to "stand back and stand by." "Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry," Whitmer said.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 09-10-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 04:55 IST
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer linked a plot to kidnap her to President Donald Trump, arguing on Thursday in a speech hours after arrests were announced that Trump's words had been a "rallying cry" for extremists. Whitmer, a Democrat, said the Republican president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic "denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." She singled out Trump's debate comments, when he didn't condemn white supremacist groups and told one far-right extremist group to "stand back and stand by." "Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry," Whitmer said. "When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit." There's no indication in the criminal complaint that the men arrested were inspired by Trump. Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer's coronavirus orders, which sharply curtailed businesses and individuals in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Democrat Joe Biden sought to tie Trump to the plot as well, pointing to the president's tweet earlier this year to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN." Whitmer's coronavirus response has faced criticism from conservatives, and the GOP-led Michigan Legislature sued her in May to try to invalidate her stay-at-home order and other measures. The arrests and Whitmer's comments come less than a month before the presidential election in a key battleground state, where recent polls show Biden has a lead. Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her "uncontrolled power", according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan's anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a "civil war". White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer's remarks. "President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate," she said.

"Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot." Whitmer also called for kindness and empathy during the pandemic and issued a warning to those who threaten violence. "Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan," she said. "If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice."

