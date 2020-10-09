Left Menu
Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai expressed deep condolence over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:37 IST
Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai expressed deep condolence over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan was admitted to the Escorts hospital, Delhi from the past one month, since the last couple of days his condition had remained critical, and he also underwent heart surgery. He passed away on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Harivansh said that his death has caused a big loss to the politics of the country. He came from the marginalised section of the society and became a veteran leader of the country. "Paswan ji came out of the socialist movement, influenced not only Bihar but also the politics of the whole country and gave a lot to it. His absence is a loss for politics in Bihar and the country. A pillar of the politics is gone," Harivansh said.

He further said that the late leader had served in various ministries and worked to develop and take forward the country by implementing many important policies during his period. "May God give peace to his soul and provide patience to his family members and all his supporters in this hour of grief," he added.

MoS Home, Nityanand Rai also said, "The demise of Paswan ji is a sad moment for all of us. His drive for the upliftment of the political and social life in Bihar will always be remembered, so will his contribution at the state as well as the national level. His passing away is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and give his family the strength to endure such great suffering." As a mark of respect to Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in Delhi and capitals of all States and Union Territories (UTs) where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place.

According to the MHA, it has also been decided that state funeral will be accorded to Pawan.Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government. (ANI)

