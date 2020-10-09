BJP demands Bhupesh Baghel's resignation over Dhanora rape incident, Cong says prompt action taken

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the gangrape of a tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Dhanora, which took place three months back. Speaking to ANI, BJP state president Vishnu Dev Sai condemned the incident and said that the Chief Minsiter Baghel-led Congress government has no right to protest against the Uttar Pradesh's Hathras case after repeated cases of rape arising under their rule in Chhattisgarh.

"The incident at Dhanora police station is an extremely disgusting and shameful incident. The girl was raped, her report was not written for three months, the girl dies by suicide, further even the girl's father attempted to kill himself by drinking poison because they were not getting justice. After the intervention, the body was dug out and the post-mortem was conducted, also charges under Section 376 have been added to the report. Such incidents have happened at many places in the state in the past one month," Sai said. He further alleged that in Raigarh's Dharamjaigarh a former Congress leader Amrit Tirkey was in jail for raping a minor girl.

"There are constant attacks happening on tribals in the state, the Chhattisgarh government's police are not ready to register FIRs. Congress is holding protests against Uttar Pradesh's Hathras incident in Chhattisgarh, but they themselves are not able to do anything about the multiple Hathras' in the state. The government and the chief minister have no right to stay in power here, the CM should immediately resign now," Sai said, alleging that there is no rule of law in the state. Meanwhile, Congress state president Mohan Markam defended the government and administration by saying that the Dhanora incident had come to the light very recently and prompt action had been taken, including the arrest of three accused in the case.

"The incident with the girl happened three months back, she had been in mental trauma following this, leading to her suicide. The family members had buried her following her death, when the girl's friend opened up about the rape incident, the administration took notice and dug the body up, it has been sent for forensic examination and three people have been arrested in connection with it," Markam said. "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government is sensitive to such incidents and believes in taking prompt action. It is definitely a matter of concern that such acts are taking place repeatedly, it cannot be allowed to happen in the civil society," he added.

Meanwhile, the police exhumed the woman's body buried in her village in the Dhanora police station area and registered a case of gang-rape. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)