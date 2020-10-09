Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands Bhupesh Baghel's resignation over Dhanora rape incident, Cong says prompt action taken

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the gangrape of a tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Dhanora, which took place three months back.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST
BJP demands Bhupesh Baghel's resignation over Dhanora rape incident, Cong says prompt action taken
BJP state president Vishnu Dev Sai talking to ANI in Raipur on Thursday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the gangrape of a tribal girl in Chhattisgarh's Dhanora, which took place three months back. Speaking to ANI, BJP state president Vishnu Dev Sai condemned the incident and said that the Chief Minsiter Baghel-led Congress government has no right to protest against the Uttar Pradesh's Hathras case after repeated cases of rape arising under their rule in Chhattisgarh.

"The incident at Dhanora police station is an extremely disgusting and shameful incident. The girl was raped, her report was not written for three months, the girl dies by suicide, further even the girl's father attempted to kill himself by drinking poison because they were not getting justice. After the intervention, the body was dug out and the post-mortem was conducted, also charges under Section 376 have been added to the report. Such incidents have happened at many places in the state in the past one month," Sai said. He further alleged that in Raigarh's Dharamjaigarh a former Congress leader Amrit Tirkey was in jail for raping a minor girl.

"There are constant attacks happening on tribals in the state, the Chhattisgarh government's police are not ready to register FIRs. Congress is holding protests against Uttar Pradesh's Hathras incident in Chhattisgarh, but they themselves are not able to do anything about the multiple Hathras' in the state. The government and the chief minister have no right to stay in power here, the CM should immediately resign now," Sai said, alleging that there is no rule of law in the state. Meanwhile, Congress state president Mohan Markam defended the government and administration by saying that the Dhanora incident had come to the light very recently and prompt action had been taken, including the arrest of three accused in the case.

"The incident with the girl happened three months back, she had been in mental trauma following this, leading to her suicide. The family members had buried her following her death, when the girl's friend opened up about the rape incident, the administration took notice and dug the body up, it has been sent for forensic examination and three people have been arrested in connection with it," Markam said. "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel government is sensitive to such incidents and believes in taking prompt action. It is definitely a matter of concern that such acts are taking place repeatedly, it cannot be allowed to happen in the civil society," he added.

Meanwhile, the police exhumed the woman's body buried in her village in the Dhanora police station area and registered a case of gang-rape. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex surges over 300 pts after RBI policy outcome; financial stocks gain

Extending intra-day gains, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in the afternoon session on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India RBI left benchmark rate unchanged but decided to maintain an accommodative stance. The central bank...

Hyundai receives over 1.15 lakh bookings for new Creta

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has received over 1.15 lakh bookings for all-new Creta across the country. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name, Hyundai Motor India Ltd HM...

India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh after a month, comprise 12.94 pc of total caseload

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month and it comprises merely 12.94 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The declining trend ...

Overcome your fear of public speaking, become a better version of yourself with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra India, October 9 ANINewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020