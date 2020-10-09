PM Modi pays tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh, who chose to sacrifice his life instead of compromising with his religious beliefs, on his 300th birth anniversary. "On the special occasion of his 300th birth anniversary, I bow to the great Bhai Taru Singh Ji. His name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh, who chose to sacrifice his life instead of compromising with his religious beliefs, on his 300th birth anniversary. He died in 1745
Modi said Singh's name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. "On the special occasion of his 300th birth anniversary, I bow to the great Bhai Taru Singh Ji. His name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. Always proud of his culture as well as ethos, he never bowed to injustice. He continues to inspire millions," he tweeted.
