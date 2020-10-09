Left Menu
Bengal governor visits family of Galwan martyr

Two soldiers hailing from West Bengal - Havildar Bipul Roy and Sepoy Rajesh Orang were among 20 Army personnel who lost their lives in the clash at Galwan on June 15. Dhankhar and the Eastern Army Commander have already visited the family of Orang in Birbhum district and handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to his mother.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:42 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by Eastern Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan, on Friday visited the family of Galwan martyr Havildar Bipul Roy in Alipurduar district, a Defence spokesman said. The governor's wife Sudesh Dhankhar also went with them and paid homage to the Indian Army soldier who was killed at Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army on June 15.

The governor tweeted that he handed over a cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh to the widow of Roy, while Sudesh Dhankhar presented another cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh to the late solder's mother at their residence at Bindipara village in North Bengal's Alipurduar. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General Chauhan and his wife Anupama Chauhan also met the family and offered their deepest condolences and expressed heartfelt gratitude for his sacrifice in the line of duty, the Defence spokesman said.

The family of Roy was assured of all assistance at this time of grief, he said. Two soldiers hailing from West Bengal - Havildar Bipul Roy and Sepoy Rajesh Orang were among 20 Army personnel who lost their lives in the clash at Galwan on June 15.

Dhankhar and the Eastern Army Commander have already visited the family of Orang in Birbhum district and handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to his mother. Later, the governor tweeted, "Protocol observance by administration and police @WBPolice was wanting. District administration @MamataOfficial made its presence felt by ABSENCE. The people greeted enthusiastically baring their heart." He also shared a video clip of a group of people who were standing by a village road, waving at his convoy. Several of them were holding printed messages welcoming the governor.

