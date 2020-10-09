Assam Cong MLA Rajdeep Gowala expelled from party for 6 years

The Congress Friday expelled its MLA Rajdeep Gowala in Assam for a period of six years for "anti-party" activities. "The Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Gowala, MLA, Assam, from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities," KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (Organisation), said in a statement.

Gowala is a party MLA from Lakhipur in Barak Valley of the state. He was allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP for some time. BJP leader and Assam’s Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma had claimed a few months ago when Rajya Sabha elections were to take place that Gowala would be joining the BJP with some other Congress MLAs in the state.

Assam is slated to go to polls in early 2021..