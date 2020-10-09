Left Menu
Mulayam Yadav condoles Paswan's death

He worked with different prime ministers and fought for reservation of Dalits and backwards, Yadav said and prayed for strength to the bereaved family Paswan, 74, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently undergone a heart surgery.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:29 IST
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said it was a personal loss for him

Yadav in a statement said Paswan made a place for himself in alliances and had a tall stature in the country's politics.  He worked with different prime ministers and fought for reservation of Dalits and backwards, Yadav said and prayed for strength to the bereaved family

Paswan, 74, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently undergone a heart surgery. DPBDPB

