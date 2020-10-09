Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for COVID-19
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, days after he shared the stage with Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who has tested positive for the virus. The health minister tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for "Kheti Bachao Yatra" to take part in a protest against the new farm laws.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:30 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, days after he shared the stage with Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who has tested positive for the virus. "Punjab CM@capt_amarinder's RT-PCR & RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) #COVID19 tests have both tested negative.
"He had shared the stage with his cabinet colleague Balbir Singh Sidhu, who had later tested Covid positive earlier this week," Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted Friday evening. Sidhu had recently also shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The health minister tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for "Kheti Bachao Yatra" to take part in a protest against the new farm laws. The event was also attended by Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.
Gandhi had led a series of "tractor rallies" in the state for three days against the new legislations. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests.
