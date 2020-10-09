Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP takes out candlelight procession to protest against police attack on workers

Senior state leader Sayantan Basu, who also took part in the candlelight procession, said the party will intensify its programmes in the coming days to protest against the "attack" by police on BJP workers in collusion with the ruling Trinamool Congress. The BJP on Friday took out yet anothercandlelight procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in the northern fringes of the city to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:52 IST
BJP takes out candlelight procession to protest against police attack on workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP activists, led by the party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh, participated in a silent candlelight procession on Friday to protest against the alleged police attack on the saffron party activists during their march to the state secretariat on October 8. Ghosh alleged that the state police had mounted an unprovoked assault on BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members during the march and sprayed coloured chemicals on them, besides lobbing tear gas shells and crude bombs at them.

"But we (BJP) believe in the non-violent democratic form of protest. We are taking out this rally to Mayo Road to remove the darkness pervading the state due to the lawlessness and partisan role of the police. There won't be any slogans," he told reporters. Hundreds of activists of the saffron party, BJYM and its Mahila Morcha participated in the rally which covered a distance of one km on arterial Central Avenue to reach the venue near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.

The rallyists carried placards denouncing the "police attack on the BJP during democratic protests", besides candles. Defying COVID-19 regulations, a combative BJP had mustered thousands of its workers on the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday for a march to the state secretariat over the alleged worsening of law and order, provoking a crackdown by police which left scores injured, eyewitnesses and officials said.

Ghosh claimed that over 100 BJP members, including party leaders, were injured in the attack by the police during the march and many of them are still under treatment. Senior state leader Sayantan Basu, who also took part in the candlelight procession, said the party will intensify its programmes in the coming days to protest against the "attack" by police on BJP workers in collusion with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The BJP on Friday took out yet another candlelight procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in the northern fringes of the city to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP party office at Titagarh, in front of which Shukla was killed on Sunday.

Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants when he was talking to some party workers. While the saffron party claimed that the TMC was behind the murder, the ruling party denied the charge.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

The World Food Programme: a three-year experiment that became indispensable

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra strain on the most vulnerable populations in the world, war and armed conflict remain the greatest enemies faced by the World Food Programme people living in conflict-affected countries are thre...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election.U.S....

CM Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of trying to 'hijack' farmers' agitation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal SAD over the issue of new farm laws and accused the party of trying to hijack the farmers agitation in the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister sai...

Modi,Shah,Rahul,Nitish and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerays names have been given as star campaigners for their resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020