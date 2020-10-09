Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:01 IST
Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set. The biggest concern is that the White House and Congress could get swept up in a "Blue Wave" of Democratic wins that give Biden the power to propose and pass a sweeping set of tax reforms.

Wealthy people are especially nervous that an exemption allowing individuals to leave up to $11.58 million to heirs, free of estate or gift taxes, could be cut before it expires in 2025. Democrats want to raise estate taxes to the "historical norm," according to the party's platform. That could mean slashing the exemption to $5.49 million, the figure in place before Republican President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax bill that included benefits for corporations and wealthy Americans in 2017, advisers said.

It is unclear how the election will go or what, if any, tax reform will pass. Tax code changes can also be complex and time consuming. But as Biden has climbed in the polls, rich people are rushing to set up trusts and revise existing ones before year-end to avoid 2021 tax consequences, advisers said. "The $11.58 million question is, 'What is going to happen to the gift and estate tax exclusion?'" said Toni Ann Kruse, a New York estates lawyer who counsels ultra-high net worth people. "We don't know who will win the election or control the House or Senate - and all of those factors will play into what could happen."

Biden would also "return the estate tax to 2009 levels" to fund paid family and medical leave, according to his website. His plan also includes raising taxes on long-term capital gains, which is the profit earned by selling assets whose values have appreciated. Taxpayers with income above $1 million would pay a 39.6% income tax on the profit, instead of the current tiered approach that maxes out at 20% for individuals with $441,450 or more income.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates reiterated the candidate's intent to change tax law in ways that benefit less affluent people. "Joe Biden is running to rebuild the backbone of this nation - the American middle class - by ensuring that our economy rewards work and not just wealth," he said.

The uptick in requests for estate changes intensified in June when Biden pulled ahead of Trump in polling, advisers said. Several firms said they have been overwhelmed by requests since then, and expect business to pick up more toward the end of the year. Tax-related workflow is triple the norm at Miller Samuel Inc, a New York-based real estate appraisal firm, said Chief Executive Jonathan Miller.

"We are flooded with requests for gift and estate tax appraisals right now," he said. New York estate and tax planning lawyer Philip Michaels has added around 15 high net worth clients during the last several months who are revising estate plans.

Rockefeller Capital Management, a financial advisory firm in New York, is holding virtual events for customers while working with legal and tax advisers to sort through nuances of possible legislation, said Joe Roberts, Senior Wealth Strategist. Clients are worried about a "quick turn and drastic departure" from the status quo, Roberts said.

At the same time, some customers are worried about making decisions too early. That is because trusts created to use lifetime exemptions are not easily unwound. "It's a lot of money to give away," Indianapolis estate planning lawyer John Olivieri said of some of his clients. "People are struggling with, 'Do I really want to give this away?'"

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

The World Food Programme: a three-year experiment that became indispensable

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra strain on the most vulnerable populations in the world, war and armed conflict remain the greatest enemies faced by the World Food Programme people living in conflict-affected countries are thre...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election.U.S....

CM Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of trying to 'hijack' farmers' agitation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal SAD over the issue of new farm laws and accused the party of trying to hijack the farmers agitation in the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister sai...

Modi,Shah,Rahul,Nitish and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerays names have been given as star campaigners for their resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020