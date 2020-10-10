Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. district judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant voter suppression. Abbott's Oct. 1 absentee voter proclamation, which he said aimed to prevent election fraud, required the closure of more than a dozen satellite drop-off box locations in at least two counties.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 09:31 IST
Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. district judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant voter suppression.

Abbott's Oct. 1 absentee voter proclamation, which he said aimed to prevent election fraud, required the closure of more than a dozen satellite drop-off box locations in at least two counties. But U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, siding with voting rights advocates who challenged Abbott's move, found it would create voter confusion and force absentee voters wishing to deliver their mail ballots in person to travel farther, wait in longer lines and risk greater exposure to the coronavirus.

Abbott's order was imposed after absentee voting in the state had begun for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, with multiple absentee-ballot collection sites advertised in some counties for weeks. Drop-off sites were set up to allow absentee voters to personally submit ballots in advance, rather than depending on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver them by mail on time, while also avoiding potentially crowded polling places on Election Day.

Texas is a longtime Republican stronghold, but this year President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are waging what could be a tight race to win the state's 38 electoral votes. Texas is one of the few U.S. states that limit who can request absentee ballots - only voters who are over the age of 65, have a disability, are confined to a jail or will be out of town on the day of the election can vote by mail.

Abbott's order would have been especially burdensome for absentee voters in the state's most sprawling jurisdictions, such as Harris County, which includes the city of Houston and is a Democratic stronghold. "To force hundreds of thousands of seniors and voters with disabilities to use a single drop-off location in a county that stretches over nearly 2,000 square miles is prejudicial and dangerous," Harris County clerk Chris Hollins said, referring to an area equivalent to 5,180 sq. km.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sei Young Kim has late birdie run to take Women's PGA lead

Sei Young Kim ignored the manually operated leaderboards dotted around Aronimink as she started to rally her way into contention. I was in a good momentum, so I just wanted to ride on that, Kim said.By the time she finished sinking birdie a...

Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. district judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant vot...

NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban

The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence. CCTV announced Friday that it would air Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat the first time that the league would appear on the ne...

MLB players extend streak of no COVD positives to 33 days

Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 33. Players did not have positive tests in 41 of the previous 42 days, the commissioners office said Friday.There were two positive tests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020