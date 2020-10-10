Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named

Jeenbekov's allies in parliament elected a new prime minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has called a state of political chaos a day after the president deployed troops in and around the capital Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan, a Сentral Asian nation that hosts a Russian military airbase and is a hub for trade with neighbouring China, has been gripped by unrest since Oct. 4, the date of a contested election that was subsequently annulled.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:13 IST
Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named
Jeenbekov's allies in the parliament elected a new prime minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has called a state of political chaos a day after the president deployed troops in and around the capital Bishkek. Image Credit:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power on Saturday, reshuffling top security officials as his principal opponent, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, was detained again just days after leaving prison. Jeenbekov's allies in the parliament elected a new prime minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has called a state of political chaos a day after the president deployed troops in and around the capital Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan, a Сentral Asian nation that hosts a Russian military airbase and is a hub for trade with neighbouring China, has been gripped by unrest since Oct. 4, the date of a contested election that was subsequently annulled. On Saturday night Bishkek was calm, as a state of emergency declared by Jeenbekov and incorporating a ban on public rallies and a curfew took effect.

Lawmakers earlier voted in the only candidate for premier, 51-year-old Sadyr Zhaparov, who some opposition factions accused of being in league with the president. There was no immediate reaction from Russia to his appointment.

Jeenbekov had on Friday instructed troops to re-establish order amid flare-ups of violence, and military checkpoints were put up overnight around Bishkek while personnel carriers patrolled the city. He also sacked top security council officials who had either supported his opponents or failed to intervene when the opposition said on Tuesday it was seizing power.

More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has been killed, according to health ministry figures, in clashes that erupted on Monday following the election, in which establishment parties had claimed a landslide victory. With the parliament building ransacked by protesters, lawmakers gathered on Saturday in the presidential residence on the outskirts of Bishkek to vote in Zhaparov.

He previously served as an adviser to another former president, Kurmanbek Bakiyev, who was succeeded by Atambayev in 2011. Atambayev's supporters had on Tuesday secured his release from prison, where he was serving a lengthy sentence for corruption and said he survived an assassination attempt on Friday.

The state security service said it had rearrested Atambayev on charges of inciting unrest. The ex-president is Jeenbekov's former patron and now his arch-enemy. Among others detained on Saturday was former deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov, who had assumed leadership of the ministry when the unrest began. Prior to his appointment as premier, Zhaparov called for constitutional reforms before fresh presidential and parliamentary elections.

He told parliament that Jeenbekov had reaffirmed to him his intention to resign once a new cabinet was approved. Before parliament voted on Zhaparov's candidacy, speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev resigned, meaning Zhaparov would also assume presidential powers if Jeenbekov stepped down.

Zhaparov's supporters had clashed on Friday with followers of a few other parties which nominated their own candidate for PM, Omurbek Babanov. Kyrgyzstan's opposition is divided between 11 parties that represent clan interests. Two of its presidents have been toppled by popular revolts since 2005.

The former Soviet republic, which has a population of just 6.5 million, is also home to a large Canadian-owned mining operation.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Delhi Police busts narcotic drug cartel, arrests two persons

Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday busted an inter-state narcotic drugs cartel and arrested two persons in connection with the case.Police said that it has also seized five kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 20 crore. ANI...

Cong releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them. Sources said S...

Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740; infection tally 3.06 lakh

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.&#160; On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020