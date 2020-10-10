Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong's 'letter-writers' among star campaigners for Bihar polls

In its list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, the party has named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. It has also included Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar who were among the group of 23 letter-writers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:08 IST
Cong's 'letter-writers' among star campaigners for Bihar polls
Sachin Pilot, who raised a banner of revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has also been named a star campaigner for Bihar elections. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday included some of the leaders who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational haul as its star campaigners for Bihar elections starting October 28. In its list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, the party has named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

It has also included Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar who were among the group of 23 letter-writers. Sachin Pilot, who raised a banner of revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has also been named a star campaigner for Bihar elections.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are unlikely to campaign physically and may address virtual rallies for the upcoming assembly polls. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former actor and ex-MP Shatrughan Sinha are also on the list which has been sent to the Election Commission.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel and poet Imran Pratapgarhi are also among the party's star campaigners. Senior Congress leaders Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Shakeel Ahmed, Sachin Pilot and Kirti Azad will be campaigning for party candidates.

Congress in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and legislature party leader Sadanand Singh are also among the star campaigners. The second phase of Bihar polls is on November 3 and the third on November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Less practice is better for Bottas and Hamilton

Even if practice makes perfect, six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas would still like less of it. Bottas took pole position at the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader H...

Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill

Dubbing the Odisha University Amendment Bill as draconian and regressive, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has once again sought the Centres intervention to repeal it to ensure autonomy of higher education institutes in the state. The Bill...

Benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics instead of surgery

According to a new study, the results from a clinical trial shed light on when antibiotics instead of surgery might be the better choice for treating appendicitis in some patients. The study was carried by researchers with The University of...

Two ADG-rank IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police ADG- rank, an official saidADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping postsThe seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020