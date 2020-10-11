Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong woman worker roughed up at party meet in UP; State unit expels two, orders probe

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has written to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police seeking strict action against the accused. The woman, Tara Yadav, lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president, for allegedly beating and molesting her.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:05 IST
Cong woman worker roughed up at party meet in UP; State unit expels two, orders probe

A Congress worker was roughed up by her colleagues at a party meet in Deoria after she alleged that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election, prompting the party to order a probe into the incident and expel two members for "indiscipline". National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has written to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police seeking strict action against the accused.

The woman, Tara Yadav, lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president, for allegedly beating and molesting her. "On the complaint of Tara Yadav, an FIR against some of her party leaders has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and police have initiated a probe in this regard," Additional Superintendent of Police of Deoria, Sishya Pal, said.

The FIR has been lodged against Deoria district president of Congress Dharmendra Singh, Ajay Singh Sainthwar, Jaideep Tripathi and Bharat Mani Tripathi. As the videos of the ugly scenes at the meeting held on Saturday went viral sparking outrage, an embarrassed state unit of the Congress said it has expelled Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar for indiscipline.

It, however, termed the incident as a "political conspiracy" to defame the party. According to eyewitnesses, Tara Yadav allegedly tried to "manhandle" party secretary Sachin Naik, and also hurled a bouquet towards him during the meeting on Saturday.

Yadav was protesting over the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the November 3 by-polls, accusing him of being a rapist, a charge denied by him. As she hurled a bouquet towards Sachin Naik, angry workers allegedly roughed up Yadav and whisked her out of the meeting venue, the eyewitnesses claimed.

Tara Yadav, who claimed to be associated with the party for four years, said she was only questioning the choice of candidate and never expected that the party members would react in such a manner. "You have given the ticket to a rapist, and this has tarnished the image of Congress. You could have given the ticket to someone else. As I said this, I was pushed by someone from behind. Can I not even put forth my point of view. These people want to destroy the Congress and end it," Yadav said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UP Congress said, "In the context of by-polls to the Deoria assembly constituency, a meeting was held at the party office in Deoria on October 10. In this meeting, Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar indulged in indiscipline, and have been expelled from the party with immediate effect." "The incident is a political conspiracy to defame the Congress party," it said, adding a three-member probe committee has been formed on the directives of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. The committee will submit its report to Lallu within three days.

In a video message, NCW chief Rekha Sharma lamented that such incidents discourage women from joining politics. " A woman in a political meeting was being badly beaten up. Taking cognisance of it, I have written to UP DGP seeking strict action against the accused.

"We want women to join politics but if these kinds of incidents take place then how will we empower women and motivate them to join politics. I appeal to UP police to arrest the accused at the earliest," Sharma said..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020