Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's Independent MLA booked in cheating case, legislator hits back at govt

The FIR was registered on Saturday evening on the complaint of a Gurugram resident, the police said. Kundu hit back, saying the fresh FIR, like another one lodged against him in January, was due to "political considerations" and that he had been raising his voice against the BJP-led government in Haryana on various issues.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:14 IST
Haryana's Independent MLA booked in cheating case, legislator hits back at govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana police has booked Independent MLA from the Meham constituency, Balraj Kundu, and three others in a cheating case registered in Gurugram. The FIR was registered on Saturday evening on the complaint of a Gurugram resident, the police said.

Kundu hit back, saying the fresh FIR, like another one lodged against him in January, was due to "political considerations" and that he had been raising his voice against the BJP-led government in Haryana on various issues. The complainant has alleged that Kundu's firm did not make a payment of over Rs 13 crore, which it owed to the complainant in connection with a road-construction project in Madhya Pradesh.

He has also alleged that Kundu's firm had got a contract for the project, which was allotted to him for completion and for which an agreement was made. The complainant has claimed that the work on the project started over three years ago and bills worth over Rs 40 crore were sent to Kundu's firm, but so far, payments of only about Rs 27 crore have been received.

He has alleged that the remaining payment is not being made to him. The police said a cheating case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered and further investigations were under progress.

Officials of the legislator's firm have also been booked. Asked about the FIR against him, Kundu told reporters, "I have not been informed by the police about it, but I have learnt that a case has been lodged at Gurugram's Sector 50 police station." "It is a same kind of case that was registered against me in Rohtak about nine-ten months ago when I had raised my voice on certain issues against this government.

"The government cannot suppress my voice by such FIRs. I will continue to raise my voice to highlight its failures and corrupt practices," he said. The MLA said the present case was registered "purely out of political considerations as had happened the last time as well".

"I and my company have been doing business for over 20 years, why no case or any kind of complaint was registered earlier? During the past few months, when I have started to raise my voice against this government, it is after me," he added. Replying to a question, Kundu said he has been touring the Baroda Assembly constituency in Sonipat district, where bypolls are scheduled next month, and highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP-JJP dispensation.

"Farmers, employees, labourers, youngsters, poor, name any section, all are against this dispensation. The BJP candidate will lose security deposit from Baroda. They know I am highlighting their failures in Baroda and they want to disturb and put pressure on me to silence my voice, but I will not remain silent," he said. In January too, the Haryana police had booked Kundu for allegedly cheating a Rohtak resident.

The case, which also involved money matters in a business transaction, was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. Kundu had then alleged that he was being framed in the case due to political vendetta at the behest of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state, who is a former minister.

"I have been raising my voice against corruption. Such false cases will not suppress my voice," he had then told reporters in Rohtak. A former BJP leader, Kundu had successfully contested the Assembly polls in October, 2019 as an Independent from the Meham seat in Rohtak, after being denied a party nomination.

In February, he had withdrawn support to the M L Khattar dispensation, saying he was "deeply hurt" with the government giving a "clean chit" in the sugar mills corruption he had flagged.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020