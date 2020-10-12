Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record USD 57 million

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in USD 57 million in the final quarter for his US Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the November 3 election.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:42 IST
Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record USD 57 million

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in USD 57 million in the final quarter for his US Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the November 3 election. Harrison's campaign said Sunday the total was the largest-ever during a single three-month period by any Senate candidate. That tops the USD 38 million raised by Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018 in the final fundraising period of his challenge to Sen Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who won the race, and comes as other Democratic Senate challengers continue to rake in eye-popping cash against Republican incumbents.

The third-quarter amount brings Harrison's overall campaign fundraising to USD 86 million. Attributing the success to grassroots support, Harrison's campaign said the USD 57 million came in the form of 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors. The average contribution was USD 37. “This campaign is making history, because we're focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” said Guy King, Harrison's campaign spokesman. “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like health care, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families.” Graham hasn't released fundraising totals for the latest quarter, although it's likely he's been eclipsed by Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman and former lobbyist. Last month, Graham made a public fundraising plea to help him keep up with Harrison, saying on Fox News he was “getting killed financially” by Harrison, who he predicted would “raise $100 million.” “The money is because they hate my guts,” Graham added. In a statement Sunday, Graham questioned whether the money would have any real effect on South Carolina's electorate, which has not voted in a Democratic Senate candidate since the 1998 reelection of Sen. Fritz Hollings.

“The problem is there's not enough money in the world to convince South Carolinians to vote for the radical liberal agenda," Graham said, citing top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York as leaders he says support that agenda. Other challengers are making financial strides. Kentucky's Amy McGrath hasn't released third-quarter figures in her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but had raised USD47 million as of the end of June, compared with McConnell's USD 37 million, which was through September. In her challenge to Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon had taken in USD 24 million as of the end of June, compared with the incumbent's USD 17 million through last month.

The latest fundraising report comes one day before the start of what's predicted to be a contentious hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee - chaired by Graham - on President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Graham's commitment to confirming Trump's third nominee to the court has become a focal point in the Senate campaign, with Harrison frequently chiding Graham for reversing on previous promises not to consider election-year nominations.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI...

Hooda lashes out at Haryana govt over lack of arrangements in mandis

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday lashed out at the state government over the alleged lack of proper arrangements in the mandis during the current crop procurement season. There is the total collapse of the mandi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020