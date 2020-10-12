Germany proposes putting Lukashenko on a new EU sanctions list
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko should be part of a new sanctions list by the European Union, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday before meeting his European counterparts in Luxembourg. "We have to acknowledge that since our last meeting nothing has improved. The Lukashenko regime continues to exercise violence, we still see arrests of peaceful demonstrators," Maas said.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:00 IST
"We have to acknowledge that since our last meeting nothing has improved. The Lukashenko regime continues to exercise violence, we still see arrests of peaceful demonstrators," Maas said. "I proposed to pave the way for another sanctions package, and Lukashenko should be one of the people on this sanctions list."
