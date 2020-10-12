Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypolls: Chouhan hits back after Cong's 'nange-bhooke' jibe

A day after a Congress leader called him "nange bhooke ghar ka" (from a poverty stricken household) during a bypoll campaign rally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back on Monday claiming hailing from a poor background allowed him to understand the pain of the deprived and downtrodden.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:00 IST
MP bypolls: Chouhan hits back after Cong's 'nange-bhooke' jibe

A day after a Congress leader called him "nange bhooke ghar ka" (from a poverty stricken household) during a bypoll campaign rally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back on Monday claiming hailing from a poor background allowed him to understand the pain of the deprived and downtrodden. Addressing a rally on Sunday in Rajpur in Ashoknagar, Congress farmers' cell leader Dinesh Gurjar highlighted Chouhan's humble origins and that of "big industrialist" former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"Kamal Nath desh ke doosre number ke udyogpati hai. Shivraj ki tarah nange bhooke ghar ke nahi (Kamal Nath is a big industrialist. He is not like Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) who is from a poverty-stricken household)," Gurjar said in the presence of the senior Congress leader who was state CM till March.

Responding on Twitter, Chouhan said. "I am from a nange bhooke ghar ka, and that's why I understand their pain. I am poor and, therefore, ensure poor children go to school by becoming their mama (as the CM is affectionately called by supporters). I am poor, therefore, I perform kanyadaan (giving away the bride) of daughters of poor families." Addressing a rally in Guna, Chouhan lashed out at the Congress over the "nange bhooke" remark and took a swipe at Nath by stating "I understand the pain of the poor but an industrialist won't".

The BJP and the Congress are in a bitter tussle for 28 MP Assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled for November 3. PTI MAS BNM BNM

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cloth masks my protect from viruses only if washed daily: Study

Cloth masks may reduce the transmission of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, only if they are washed daily at high temperatures, according to a study. Both cloth masks and surgical masks should be considered contaminated af...

Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen retd. Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned on Monday, amid allegations that he used his offices to help the family set up several off-shore businesses. I req...

BJP's poll arithmetic in Bihar seeks to maintain sway over

A strategy of keeping its upper caste support base intact while making inroads in the sizeable OBC and Dalit vote bank meets the eye upon perusal of the BJPs list of 46 candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar. Altoget...

Soccer-Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League EFL chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.The proposals woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020