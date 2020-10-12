Concerned about govt's inhuman treatment towards Balvinder Singh: West Bengal Governor

A day after Balvinder Singh, whose turban was allegedly removed by West Bengal Police last week, was sent to police custody, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to the micro blogging site on Monday expressing concern over the "adversarial stance" of the state government. "Concerned at adversarial stance @WBPolice @HomeBengal with all out effort to garner and manipulate support for inhuman treatment meted out #BalvinderSingh," he tweeted on Monday, suggesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cap "such wrongs".

"Time @MamataOfficial for healing touch rather than be in justification mode. Law allows capping of such wrongs." In another tweet, he recalled Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore -- a Bengali polymath -- who had returned his Knighthood title to the Queen of England following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

"Recall Kabiguru (Tagore) felt pain of Jallianawala Bagh massacre thousand Kms away here and renounced his title. Time to vindicate Tagore so that we hold our 'head high' and not 'in shame' Time to be in rectification mode," the governor said in another tweet, taking words from Tagore's poem "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high". Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often been heard quoting these lines in her speeches.

Singh was allegedly manhandled by the West Bengal Police during a BJP march in Howrah-Kolkata last Thursday and arrested on the charges of carrying a firearm illegally amid a nationwide outrage against the disrespect of the Sikh religious headgear. (ANI)