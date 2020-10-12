Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even an ordinary BJP worker can defeat Hooda: Khattar

Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana assembly, had said if the Khattar government is confident of its performance, the chief minister should contest the by-election. Khattar said the Congress party did an “experiment” earlier too in Jind bypolls in January last year, but they had to eat humble pie.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:22 IST
Even an ordinary BJP worker can defeat Hooda: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said even an ordinary BJP worker is capable of defeating former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda form Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat. Khattar made the remarks days after Hooda dared him to contest the next month's Baroda assembly bypoll against him.

BJP and Congress are yet to declare their candidates for the Baroda assembly, where bypolls are to be held on November 3. Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of sitting Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda. Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana assembly, had said if the Khattar government is confident of its performance, the chief minister should contest the by-election.

Khattar said the Congress party did an “experiment” earlier too in Jind bypolls in January last year, but they had to eat humble pie. “They experimented earlier when they had fielded a national level leader (Randeep Singh Surjewala). We are saying this time too they should do another experiment (in Baroda),” said Khattar when asked to comment on Hooda daring him to fight form Baroda.

Khattar, however, dismissed the challenge, saying even an ordinary BJP worker is capable of defeating Hooda from Baroda. “If he decides to jump into fray, even an ordinary worker of our party is capable of defeating him,” Khattar told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

He said a new and ordinary worker of BJP Krishan Middha had inflicted defeat on Congress' senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala from Jind, a seat which the saffron party had won for the first time. Notably, the Jind bypoll in January last year was necessitated after the demise of Middha's father Hari Chand Middha, who was an INLD leader.

Shortly before the Jind byoll, Krishan Middha had joined the BJP. “Like in Jind, our ordinary and new party worker defeated Surjewala, here too (in Baroda), an ordinary and local worker will defeat Hooda if he contests from there,” said Khattar.

Hooda had recently said all sections of the society were fed up with the BJP-JJP dispensation. He had also said there was the anger of the farming community against the Centre's three farm laws. “This government has failed on all fronts. During the past six years, they neglected the constituency (Baroda) and now they talk of development, but people have seen their true face and will teach them a lesson in the bypoll,” Hooda had said.

Baroda assembly seat falling in Jat-dominated Deswali belt of Rohtak-Sonipat region is considered Hoodas' stronghold and the Congress had reaped rich electoral gains in the 2019 assembly polls from there. “If the government is confident of its development work, CM Khattar should come in as the candidate in Baroda by-election. If Khattar contests the by-election, I am ready to contest against him.

“Let the Baroda by-election decide if the people are satisfied with the development work and vote on the popularity of the government,” Hooda, a two-time chief minister had told reporters earlier..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the companys delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders. The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. ...

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore...

Goa to provide 5,000 home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients

The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. He said in a statement that each kit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020