Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dissatisfied with Congress' conduct, Khusbu Sundar joins BJP

The actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, said the reason behind leaving Congress is her dissatisfaction with the way the party is conducting itself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:15 IST
Dissatisfied with Congress' conduct, Khusbu Sundar joins BJP
Khusbu Sundar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (Photo/BJP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan The actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, said the reason behind leaving Congress is her dissatisfaction with the way the party is conducting itself.

"I have been away from a lot of issues and debates when it comes to Congress. The reason being I was not happy with the way the party was conducting itself. It is not about me. I firmly believe if you cannot keep the unity, sanity and party together and you can't solve your own issue then I don't think you can even think of solving the problems of this country," she told ANI. Sundar was a prominent face of Congress and was also party spokesperson, but Congress dropped her from her position before she submitted her resignation letter to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi today.

She said that Rahul Gandhi is aware of the issue she had with the party as she spoke to him directly "Sonia Gandhi is also aware of it, as I have written a letter to her," she added.

Talking about her decision to join the BJP, Sunder said when 128 crore people have faith in the Prime Minister, then the party must be doing something right. "My expectations are not about what the party is going to do for me, but they are about what the party is going to do for the people of this country. When you have 128 crore people actually believing in one person that is our prime minister, I think they are doing something absolutely right".

Sundar joined BJP today in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu party president L Murugun and National General Secretary CT Ravi, ahead of Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dismissal of plea seeking removal of Mathura mosque challenged in district court

Days after a Mathura court dismissed the plea seeking removal of a mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Plaintiffs moved the district court against the order on MondayLast month, a group of people had filed a suit in the court o...

UK and Kenya to co-host high-level summit in 2021 to educate every child

The United Kingdom and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit next year to lead global action to educate every child, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta announce today Monday 12 October.Coronavirus has worsened the gl...

Congress leaders meet family members of priest who was burnt alive in Karauli

Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthans Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week. The incident ...

Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms

Jordans King Abdullah on Monday swore in a new government led by veteran diplomat Bisher al Khaswaneh that will seek to accelerate IMF-backed reforms as the economy faces its sharpest contraction in decades due to the coronavirus crisis. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020