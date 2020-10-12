Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency

The confusion reflected the chaos that has engulfed the country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests. According to the office of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the state of emergency in Bishkek is to last from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on October 19 and implies a curfew, a ban on rallies and other public events, and travel restrictions.

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:59 IST
Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyzstan's president on Monday ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country's capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days. The confusion reflected the chaos that has engulfed the country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests.

According to the office of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the state of emergency in Bishkek is to last from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on October 19 and implies a curfew, a ban on rallies and other public events, and travel restrictions. The new decree also reiterates the order to deploy troops to the capital to enforce the measure. Jeenbekov's previous decree declaring a state of emergency in Bishkek was signed Friday, when a protest in the city turned violent and gunshots were fired at several political leaders. It became void Monday, as lawmakers didn't consider it within three days.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million located on the border with China, plunged into chaos last week after mass protests erupted the day after a parliamentary election appeared to show parties connected to the ruling elite winning. Protesters stormed and seized government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission responded by nullifying Sunday's balloting. Members of some opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government. An emergency parliament session on Tuesday named former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov as a new prime minister, but the move was immediately contested by other opposition groups.

Lawmakers voted on Saturday to seal Zhaparov's appointment, but Jeenbekov, who said he may consider stepping down only after the political situation in the country stabilizes, is yet to sign a decree confirming it. Protests in Bishkek continued most of last week, with supporters of rival factions occasionally clashing with each other.

Jeenbekov declared a two-week state of emergency in Bishkek on Friday and ordered the military to send troops to the capital in a bid to end the turmoil. Convoys of military trucks were seen driving into the city, but it wasn't immediately clear whether police and the military would comply with the presidential order. A curfew in Bishkek was announced on Saturday and amended Monday, following Jeenbekov's new decree, to last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per...

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and ...

Man booked for giving wife triple talaq in Thane

A man was booked in Rabodi area ofThane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child, police said on Monday.His mother and sister have also been booked under underprovisions of the IPC and the Muslim Wo...

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020