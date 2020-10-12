Shiv Sena Telangana president Murari joins BJP
He joined BJP in the presence of its Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, a BJP press release said. Murari said late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had formed the party on an anti-Congress plank and that he could not digest the move to ally with it.
Shiv Senas Telangana president Murari on Monday joined the BJP here, saying that party leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision to join hands with Congress in that state has "hurt" him. He joined BJP in the presence of its Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, a BJP press release said.
Murari said late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had formed the party on an anti-Congress plank and that he could not digest the move to ally with it. Sanjay Kumar alleged that the ruling TRS in Telangana was indulging in minority appeasement for political gains.
He hit out at the TRS for being friendly with the AIMIM, which, he alleged, has "insulted Hindu society", among other things..
