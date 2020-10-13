Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's MMP electoral system usually provides a close race

How it works Under New Zealand's MMP system, the 120-seat single-house legislature is filled by a combination of public vote winners and party-selected candidates. That election was the first time since New Zealand had adopted the MMP voting system that the party with the largest number of seats - the Nationals, with 56 - was unable to form a government.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:19 IST
EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's MMP electoral system usually provides a close race

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to return to power in this week's general election, but the country's German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system allows room for some surprises. The system requires a party, or an alliance of parties, to win 61 of parliament's 120 seats to form government. Equating to around 48% of the total vote, the MMP system usually results in a coalition or alliance.

Why MMP? New Zealand switched to MMP in 1996 from the British 'First-Past-the-Post' system after a royal commission was set up to review the electoral system on concerns smaller parties were being left out of parliament.

Under the system, all New Zealand governments since 1996 have been formed either by coalitions headed by the Labour Party or the main opposition National Party supported by smaller parties, or one of the two major parties with "supply guarantees" from one or more of the minor parties. However, opinion polls suggest Ardern's Labour-led government may get the numbers to govern alone for the first time under MMP.

Originally used to elect representatives to the German Budestag, the system has also been adopted by other countries, in sometimes modified format, including Bolivia, Lesotho, South Korea and Thailand. How it works

Under New Zealand's MMP system, the 120-seat single-house legislature is filled by a combination of public vote winners and party-selected candidates. The election begins with a public vote. Each voter gets two votes - one to choose their representative among the country's 72 geographical constituencies and one for a political party.

The successful constituency candidates are automatically granted a seat in parliament. The remaining 48 seats are then doled out to party-selected candidates, called "list members" in proportion with the overall public votes for each party. To get any seat in Parliament, a party must win at least 5% of the party vote, or win an electorate seat.

For example, if a party wins 4% of the party vote, but no electorate seats then the party is blocked from holding any seats in parliament. But if a party secures 4% of the party vote and also wins an electorate seat, they are entitled to 4% of all the seats in parliament - made up of the electorate winner and party "list members". New Zealand's system is also unique in reserving a number of seats exclusively for Maori candidates. There are currently seven Maori electorates.

System quirks The intricacies of the MMP electoral system mean a smaller number of lawmakers elected from minor parties could decide the election despite the main parties getting the major vote share.

In the 2017 election, the New Zealand First Party emerged as the "kingmaker" after an inconclusive result left both major parties courting the minor nationalist party to form government. That election was the first time since New Zealand had adopted the MMP voting system that the party with the largest number of seats - the Nationals, with 56 - was unable to form a government. NZ First instead agreed to join its 9 seats with a Labour's 46 seats and the Green party's 8 seats to form a three-way coalition.

In MMP systems with a threshold, like New Zealand's, there is also room for tactical voting. For example, voters who favour a larger party may instead vote for a smaller party that supports that larger party if there are fears the smaller party will not reach the threshold. A more elaborate gaming of the system occurred in the 2007 Lesotho general election when the two leading parties each split in two, with one contesting the constituency seats and the other the list seats.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting. The South Afric...

UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk

The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of Liverpool into the highest-risk category and shutting its pubs, gyms and betting shops....

Turkey issues detention warrants for 167 over suspected Gulen links - media

Turkish police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim preacher the government accuses of organising a failed coup in 2016, state media r...

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020