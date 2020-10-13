Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges UP govt to ensure proper prices for farmers' paddy crop

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper procurement prices for the paddy crop of farmers in the state otherwise her party will launch an agitation.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges UP govt to ensure proper prices for farmers' paddy crop
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper procurement prices for the paddy crop of farmers in the state otherwise her party will launch an agitation. The Congress leader alleged that the paddy was being procured for as low as Rs 1,200 per quintal in the state, and that too happening at abysmally low prices.

"Uttar Pradesh's paddy farmers are very distressed. Paddy procurement is happening at a very low rate. What little is being purchased for that too (the farmers) are getting less than Rs 1,200. This same paddy was procured at up to Rs 3,500 under the Congress government. Under the pretext of moisture (in produce) the farmers are being exploited. This is probably the first time that paddy is being sold cheaper than wheat," Vadra, in the tweet roughly translated in English from Hindi, said. The Congress general secretary further demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene immediately, else an agitation would be launched by her party.

"In this way, the farmers will not even be able to get their input cost for paddy. How will they sow the next crops? There is lot happening in electricity bills too. Left with no other option, the farmer will be trapped in debt. The UP government should immediately intervene and assure fair price is paid to farmers else Congress party will carry out a demonstration against it," Vadra added in her subsequent tweet.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia Islamic groups, students join movement to scrap jobs law

Wearing white Islamic garb and waving red and white Indonesian flags, more than 1,000 protesters from Islamic and student groups gathered in the worlds most populous Muslim nation on Tuesday to show discontent over a divisive new jobs law.C...

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

No national competitions unless all states allow reopening of pools: SFI

Swimming Federation of India SFI on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. Last month, the Ministr...

Govt does not look crime from the prism of caste or creed, says MoS Home Reddy

The NDA government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Tuesday. Reddy also said the government would never tolerate crime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020