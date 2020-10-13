Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong will lose its shrinking base in MP with cheap talk: Tomar

Addressing an election campaign rally on Sunday in Rajpur in Ashoknagar, Congress farmers' cell leader Dinesh Gurjar highlighted Chouhan's humble origins and that of "big industrialist" former chief minister Kamal Nath. "You (Congress) indulge in such cheap talk as you have nothing else to say.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:51 IST
Cong will lose its shrinking base in MP with cheap talk: Tomar

Hitting back at the Congress for taunting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as "nange bhooke ghar ka" (from a poverty-stricken household), Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the opposition party will further lose its base among masses by indulging in "cheap talk". Addressing an election campaign rally on Sunday in Rajpur in Ashoknagar, Congress farmers' cell leader Dinesh Gurjar highlighted Chouhan's humble origins and that of "big industrialist" former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"You (Congress) indulge in such cheap talk as you have nothing else to say. Is it a sin to be a poor in this country? Kamal Nath may belong to an influential family but what has he done for the state?" the agriculture minister told reporters. He said Chouhan earned his position through toil and the state has progressed under him.

"People will evaluate Chouhan on the basis of his developmental work and not on the basis of statements made by a Congress leader. The Congress should desist from making such cheap comments or else it will lose their remaining base too in the state," Tomar said. He said the BJP is better-placed than the Congress to win November 3 bypolls to 28 assembly seats in the state.

"People have seen their (Congress) 15-month misrule during which corruption was at its peak. Tall promises made during elections (in 2018) remained unfulfilled. Everyone from Shyamla Hills (CM's residence) to down the line was indulged in looting the state," Tomar said, adding that people will vote for the BJP for bringing development. He further said Nath had failed to keep the Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving loans of farmers.

"On the contrary, the BJP is a farmer-friendly party which has taken a slew of measures for the welfare of farmers like giving Rs 4,000 from its side to beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Kalyan Nidhi, due to which farmers are now getting Rs 10,000," he said. Hailing new farm laws, Tomar said PM Narendra Modi is working hard to make agriculture a profitable profession.

"Congress has been adopting double standards on the issue. It makes a certain announcement in its poll manifesto and talks about something else on the ground. No farmer in the country is supporting the Congress' agitation on the issue," he added..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a humanitarian ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.A Re...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

Vardhan stresses on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during festival season, winter months

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people on Tuesday to observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the forthcoming festival season and the winter months when the likelihood of an increase in the disease is high. Vardhan, who...

Pollution plus coronavirus getting lethal for people: Manish Sisodia

Rising pollution levels and the threat of coronavirus have become lethal for people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Pollution plus corona has become lethal for people. Pollution, especially that related to stubb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020