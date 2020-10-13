Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt narrative of protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them: Priyanka

Three sisters suffered burn injuries when someone allegedly poured a chemical on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Paksa village of Gonda, police said on Tuesday. The three are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and they are out of danger, according to doctors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:54 IST
UP govt narrative of protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over alleged pouring of a chemical on three sisters in Gonda, saying the Uttar Pradesh government’s “politically motivated” narrative of "protecting" and justifying perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them. Three sisters suffered burn injuries when someone allegedly poured a chemical on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Paksa village of Gonda, police said on Tuesday.

The three are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and they are out of danger, according to doctors. Tagging a video in which the father of the girls is narrating the incident to media persons, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "This man’s three daughters aged 17, 10 & 8 were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them." "The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state," she said.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident took place on Monday night when the girls were sleeping on the roof of their house. An unidentified person poured a chemical on the eldest girl and some of it fell on her younger sisters as well who were also sleeping with her.

Asked if it was an acid attack, the SP said, "The chemical used in the attack is yet to be ascertained. It will be clear after a probe by experts." The Congress has also been attacking the UP government over the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital. The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case, particularly after the local police cremated the woman's body at night allegedly without the family's approval. However, officials said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

The probe into the case has been taken over by the CBI..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a humanitarian ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.A Re...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

Vardhan stresses on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during festival season, winter months

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people on Tuesday to observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the forthcoming festival season and the winter months when the likelihood of an increase in the disease is high. Vardhan, who...

Pollution plus coronavirus getting lethal for people: Manish Sisodia

Rising pollution levels and the threat of coronavirus have become lethal for people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Pollution plus corona has become lethal for people. Pollution, especially that related to stubb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020