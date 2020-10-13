Left Menu
Kyrgyz president to ask parliament for repeat vote on PM

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:59 IST
Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will ask parliament to vote again on whether to name nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov prime minister, his office said on Tuesday after a meeting between the two.

Parliament voted in Japarov on Saturday after days of unrest which toppled the previous cabinet.

But some lawmakers and activists have challenged the legality of its decision because it involved proxy voting by some deputies who did not attend the session. Jeenbekov said last week he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was named.

