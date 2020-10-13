Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snubbed by RJD-Congress, NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls

Patel said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ready to go with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (mega alliance) of the RJD-Congress in the eastern state, but it was not ceded a single seat by the opposition combine. He said it is not possible for the NCP to join forces with its ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, for the October-November polls as its workers from Bihar are for contesting the election independently.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:54 IST
Snubbed by RJD-Congress, NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls

The NCP will contest the Bihar Assembly polls independently after it was not allotted any seat by the RJD-Congress alliance with which it wanted to tie- up in the state, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday. Patel said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ready to go with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (mega alliance) of the RJD-Congress in the eastern state, but it was not ceded a single seat by the opposition combine.

He said it is not possible for the NCP to join forces with its ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, for the October-November polls as its workers from Bihar are for contesting the election independently. Besides the Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar-led party is also an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra.

We had been with them (RJD-Congress) previously too. Yet, the RJD and the Congress have not ceded a single seat to us this time despite talks.

"Hence, the NCP will contest the polls independently, the former Union minister said. Patel said he had discussed the tie-up issue with Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil and RJDs Tejashwi Yadav, who is the face of the opposition alliance.

Yet, the Congress did not find it right to leave some seats for the NCP, he said. The former Union minister said the NCP had demanded only five seats, out of the total 243, as part of the possible understanding among the parties.

On one hand, they say all should come together to face the BJP-JD(U) (in Bihar). But on the other, they do not give importance to other parties. "This position of theirs is very unfortunate, Patel said, hitting out at the opposition alliance.

The NCP leader said 'Mahagathbandhan' parties should not blame others if they suffer losses in the polls. He said it is not possible for the NCP to join forces with the Shiv Sena for the Bihar polls.

Our local workers are of the view of contesting the polls independently. Hence, we will not reach any understanding with the Shiv Sena in Bihar, Patel added. The NCP has not yet announced how many Assembly seats it will contest in Bihar.

However, the party has already announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the three-phase Bihar polls to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

7th round of Sino-India military talks "positive and constructive": joint statement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, and both sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, a joint statement by t...

Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last months training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. Bronze, who signe...

392 festival special trains to be pressed into service between Oct 20-Nov 30 to meet high demand during festive season: Railways.

392 festival special trains to be pressed into service between Oct 20-Nov 30 to meet high demand during festive season Railways....

Vivo partners IDFC First, Bajaj Finance to waive dealer charges for installment schemes

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Tuesday said it has partnered IDFC First and Bajaj Finance to waive dealer charges paid by retailers for selling devices under installment schemes. Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020