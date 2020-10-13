After acid attack on 3 sisters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses Yogi govt of justifying and protecting perpetrators

After an alleged acid attack by an unidentified attacker on three sleeping sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district came to light, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday once again lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government and said the government has "a politically motivated narrative" which is "justifying and protecting perpetrators". Vadra tweeted a video of the father of the three girls and said that state government's narrative has emboldened criminals across Uttar Pradesh.

"This man's three daughters aged 17, 10 and eight were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them. The UP government's politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state," she wrote on Twitter. As per Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP), three minor sisters were attacked with a chemical while sleeping on the first floor of their house.

"Doctors are investigating which chemical was used. The girls are stable. One has 30 per cent burn injuries, while other two have 20 per cent and seven per cent burns. Probe in the case is underway," Pandey said. (ANI)