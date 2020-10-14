Congress mulls over going with Gen Next in Bihar polls, Shatrughan Sinha's son, Sharad Yadav's daughter likely to be fielded

The Congress is planning to field the children of two political stalwarts in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the first being actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, while Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini will be the next to get the party's ticket. Luv Sinha is likely to be Congress' candidate from Bankipur or Patna Sahib Assembly seat. At the same time, Subhashini is slated to contest from the Bihariganj seat of Madhepura.

According to sources, Shatrughan Sinha had been in touch with the Congress high command regarding this, after which Luv Sinha's name was added in the meeting of the screening committee. Sharad Yadav's thirty-year-old daughter Subhashini will join the Congress today afternoon.

Both the senior leaders are big names in Bihar but their children have not been part of any political campaigns, activities, yet. Earlier, Bihar CLP leader Sadanand Singh's son got the party ticket from his father's seat, which will go to vote in the first phase of the elections.

A meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening to finalise the names of candidates for the second and third phase. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the campaign after the names of all candidates are announced by the party. Gandhi's first rally will take place on October 23.

In Bihar, Congress is contesting on 70 seats in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)