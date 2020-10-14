Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP govt of making women's helpline ineffective, hurting public interest

Accusing the Uttar Pradesh Government of making the women's helpline ineffective, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is hurting the interests of the people over political rivalry. Yadav, in a tweet, said that the UP government has made the women's helpline, 1090, which was launched by him during his term as the Chief Minister of the State, ineffective.

"The ineffective BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is avoiding crimes against women by claiming that they are incidents between relatives and due to personal animosity and not done by criminals. Successful at the time of SP, the BJP government is making the 1090 and UP 100 ineffective and hurting the interest of the people over political rivalry," Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). The remark comes as the State government is being targeted by the opposition parties over crimes against women in the wake of the Hathras incident, in which a 19-year-old girl was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by four people on September 14.

She had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)