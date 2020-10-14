Left Menu
Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Party leader Jose K Mani also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF. Announcing his faction's political position at a press conference here, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party's entry into the ruling front.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:51 IST
Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala Congress(M) faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front in the state. Party leader Jose K Mani also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.

Announcing his faction's political position at a press conference here, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party's entry into the ruling front. Jose, son of veteran Kerala Congress (M) leader late K M Mani, hailed the CPI(M)-led front's efforts to safeguard the secularism in the country.

He also said the LDF government in the state was keen to work towards the welfare of the farming community, which is the core base of his party. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF leadership were quick to welcome Jose faction's decision to cooperate with their front.

In a statement, Vijayan said the KC(M) has taken a stand that LDF is the politically correct formation, ending its 38- year-old association with the UDF. The matters related to the party's LDF entry will be decided at the front's meeting, he said.

Meanwhile, the UDF leadership flayed the move, saying Jose faction "backstabbed" the Congress-led front, which made him Rajya Sabha member. UDF convenor M M Hassan also said the Jose faction should quit all the parliamentary positions including Kottayam Lok Sabha seat won with the support of the Congress-led front.

Justifying his decision to work with the LDF, Jose said the front has been relentlessly fighting against the growing communal forces in the country. Attacking the UDF leadership and a rival Kerala Congress (M) faction led by P J Joseph, Jose said a section in the front "expelled" his faction from the UDF after a dispute arose over a post in a local body.

The UDF humiliated the MLAs and leaders who stood by his late father K Mani, who built the UDF 38 years ago, he said. He also alleged that P J Joseph faction engaged in character assassination of the leaders of his faction.

"The UDF leadership supported Joseph's bid to hijack the Kerala Congress (M). They (UDF leadership) did injustice to us," Jose alleged. Jose faction's issues with the UDF leadership aggravated in June this year after it was "ousted" from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post.

The UDF leadership had later rectified it saying the Jose group was not ousted from the front and it was only temporarily barred from the UDF meeting for refusing to honour an agreement made in public with the coalition front over sharing the Kottayam district panchayat president's post. "Technically Jose K Mani group is part of the UDF," its chairman and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala had said in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

PTI TGB SA ROH ROH.

