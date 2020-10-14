COVID-19 pandemic has underscored need for greater global cooperation: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of people. He also expressed optimism that the international community will soon find a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.

"President Kovind remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure our collective health and economic well-being," a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. In a virtual ceremony, the President accepted credentials from envoys of Switzerland, Malta and Botswana.

Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland, Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta, and Gilbert Shimane Mangole, High Commissioner of Botswana, presented their credentials to the President. Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind noted that India has enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the three countries and that the ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

He also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22..