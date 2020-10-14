Left Menu
Jammu PDP leaders welcome release of Mehbooba

She was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019 "Senior leaders held a meeting and welcomed the release of Mehbooba who was under illegal detention since August 4-5 last year," a party release said It said the release of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister from detention on Tuesday night was due to "strong pressure" from people of the Union Territory.

Senior PDP leaders here on Wednesday welcomed the release of party president Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months in preventive detention and said the party would emerge as "most popular" in Jammu and Kashmir under her leadership. Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her. She was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019 "Senior leaders held a meeting and welcomed the release of Mehbooba who was under illegal detention since August 4-5 last year," a party release said

It said the release of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister from detention on Tuesday night was due to "strong pressure" from people of the Union Territory. "There was no reason for the government to justify and continue her illegal and unconstitutional detention before the Supreme Court," it said, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party chief proved herself as an "iron lady" during her prolonged detention. Prominent among those who attended the meeting included former Rajya Sabha member T S Bajwa, former legislators Ved Mahajan, Mohammed Rashid Qureshi and Abdul Hamid Choudhary, the release said, terming the detention of Mehbooba as "black period" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are fully supporting the PDP and will again emerge as the most popular party under the dynamic leadership of Mehbooba," it said.

