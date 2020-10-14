JD-S candidate files nomination for bypoll to RR Nagar seat
Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:16 IST
Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency. Krishnamurthy was accompanied by party leader HD Kumaraswamy.
The bypoll has been necessitated after sitting MLA N Munirathna left Congress to join the BJP. Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for by-polls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9.
The Sira seat fell vacant following the death of JD-S MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5. The Election Commission has said that the guidelines relating to COVID-19 are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)
