Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD-S candidate files nomination for bypoll to RR Nagar seat

Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:16 IST
JD-S candidate files nomination for bypoll to RR Nagar seat
JD(S) candidate along with HD Kumaraswamy filed nomination for Karnataka by-polls on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency. Krishnamurthy was accompanied by party leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The bypoll has been necessitated after sitting MLA N Munirathna left Congress to join the BJP. Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for by-polls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9.

The Sira seat fell vacant following the death of JD-S MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5. The Election Commission has said that the guidelines relating to COVID-19 are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Dracula Season 2 renewal updates, why series will deal with resurrection

When is Dracula Season 2 going to be released The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get some informative facts on the second season since Season 1 was released in January. Read further to get the latest updates on it.The offici...

Mizoram outfit threatens strike over border dispute with Assam

Aizawl-based Joint Action Committee JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserve on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take steps to settle the decades-old border dispute with Assam, threatening an indefinite strike over the issue. Addressing a ...

Mulayam tests COVID positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on WednesdaySamajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of no...

Teen detained for death of four-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai

The police on Wednesday detained a minor girl for the death of her four-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai, an official said. According to the police, the boy from Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli had gone missing on September 18 and his body was la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020