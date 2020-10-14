Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weightlifting's Olympic future in doubt as president ousted

"I've got athletes, clean athletes, relying on me to try to make change, but change with this group is just untenable, in my opinion," she said. The IOC has previously warned the IWF that weightlifting's place on the program for the 2024 Paris Olympics could be brought into question if it didn't reform its management and crack down on doping.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:27 IST
Weightlifting's Olympic future in doubt as president ousted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The future of weightlifting at the Olympic Games was put in further doubt Wednesday after the governing body's interim president was ousted and the International Olympic Committee expressed concern. Interim president Ursula Garza Papandrea told The Associated Press that board members voted to remove her from office Tuesday during a virtual meeting which she did not attend, after she had called the meeting for Wednesday. She said that first vice-president Intarat Yodbangtoey of Thailand was appointed in her place.

Papandrea, a former weightlifter and coach from the United States, questioned the board's authority to remove her before a full electoral congress. She said board members repeatedly thwarted her attempts to reshape the IWF after an investigation alleged long-running corruption and doping cover-ups. Papandrea said the IWF was "dysfunctional" and long-serving officials were hostile to reform.

"As soon as I was in a position to make changes, I did," she said. "These guys, they've had decades to write a new constitution, they've had decades to reform, and all of a sudden they're really going to do it now? I'm a little skeptical." Leading board members opposed her choices for ethics posts and blocked her plan for a new integrity commission, Papandrea said. "I've got athletes, clean athletes, relying on me to try to make change, but change with this group is just untenable, in my opinion," she said.

The IOC has previously warned the IWF that weightlifting's place on the program for the 2024 Paris Olympics could be brought into question if it didn't reform its management and crack down on doping. Weightlifting was on the program for the first modern Olympics in 1896 and has been part of every edition since 1920. "The IOC is very worried to learn about the reported decision made by the Board of the International Weightlifting Federation to replace the Acting President, Ms. Ursula Garza Papandrea, the way the decision was taken and the chosen replacement," the IOC said in a statement. "The IOC enjoyed excellent cooperation with her during her time in office, and is fully supportive of the reforms she has initiated in the IWF. Currently the IOC has not received all the information to fully assess the situation in its entirety." The IWF was shaken by the resignation in April of president Tamas Ajan, who had been president for 20 years and general secretary for 24 years before that. Papandrea was appointed to the acting president role in January when Ajan initially took a leave of absence after German broadcaster ARD aired allegations of financial irregularities and doping.

An investigation commissioned by the IWF found in June that 40 positive doping tests had been "hidden in the IWF records" during Ajan's tenure as president, that USD 10.4 million was unaccounted for, and that voters were bribed in elections for IWF positions. Lead investigator Richard McLaren said at the time that law enforcement "might be interested in" some of the alleged wrongdoing, and Papandrea pledged to hand over information about possible criminal offenses.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin sooner rather than later, he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industrys coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully r...

IMF's debt restructuring programme should help countries overcome fiscal stress: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the International Monetary Funds debt restructuring programme should aim at helping the countries overcome the fiscal stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ...it would be important to take into ...

COVID-19 care: Yediyurappa directs officials to check fleecing by private hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to initiate strict action against hospitals which are submitting false bills in the guise of home care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. He also asked the officials t...

Pak govt crackdown on opposition: Several held ahead of Gurjanwala rally

Ahead of an anti-government protest by the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM in Punjabs Gujranwala on October 16, the Imran Khan government has started a crackdown on the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, or PMLN, and other opposit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020