Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan civic polls: Officials asked to follow coronavirus guidelines strictly

Rajasthan State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday asked officials to strictly follow various coronavirus guidelines to ensure a safe conduct of the forthcoming municipal elections. Voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29. Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will vote on November 1.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:32 IST
Rajasthan civic polls: Officials asked to follow coronavirus guidelines strictly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday asked officials to strictly follow various coronavirus guidelines to ensure a safe conduct of the forthcoming municipal elections. He said the aim of the commission is to conduct "safe" and "peaceful" elections to six municipal corporations in three cities -- Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

Mehra held a meeting virtually with district election officers, police commissioners or superintendents of police, and chief medical and health officers of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota districts to review the preparations. The nomination process for the elections started on Wednesday with two candidates submitting papers on the first day.

Mehra said all necessary protocols should be followed to allow coronavirus-infected people to cast their votes. Voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29. Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will vote on November 1. Counting of votes will take place on November 3.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin sooner rather than later, he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industrys coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully r...

IMF's debt restructuring programme should help countries overcome fiscal stress: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the International Monetary Funds debt restructuring programme should aim at helping the countries overcome the fiscal stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ...it would be important to take into ...

COVID-19 care: Yediyurappa directs officials to check fleecing by private hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to initiate strict action against hospitals which are submitting false bills in the guise of home care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. He also asked the officials t...

Pak govt crackdown on opposition: Several held ahead of Gurjanwala rally

Ahead of an anti-government protest by the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM in Punjabs Gujranwala on October 16, the Imran Khan government has started a crackdown on the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, or PMLN, and other opposit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020