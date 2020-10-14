Rajasthan civic polls: Officials asked to follow coronavirus guidelines strictly

Rajasthan State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday asked officials to strictly follow various coronavirus guidelines to ensure a safe conduct of the forthcoming municipal elections. He said the aim of the commission is to conduct "safe" and "peaceful" elections to six municipal corporations in three cities -- Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

Mehra held a meeting virtually with district election officers, police commissioners or superintendents of police, and chief medical and health officers of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota districts to review the preparations. The nomination process for the elections started on Wednesday with two candidates submitting papers on the first day.

Mehra said all necessary protocols should be followed to allow coronavirus-infected people to cast their votes. Voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29. Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will vote on November 1. Counting of votes will take place on November 3.